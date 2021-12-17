2 Edmontonians displaced by fire early Friday morning
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A couple of residential units were evacuated early Friday morning in frigid temperatures because of a fire.
The blaze at 119 Street and 127 Avenue was reported around 5:45 a.m.
The first floor of the building houses a massage parlour, while the second floor consists of a number of residential units.
Two people needed to leave, but officials said no one was hurt or needed to use the bus provided for warm shelter.
Firefighters had the fire under control quickly, and out before 11 a.m.
