2 Edmontonians win $1M each in September lotteries
Two Edmontonians won $1 million in separate lottery draws in September.
Cuong Ho won the LOTTO 6/49 draw on Sept. 3 after she purchased a ticket from Circle K at 9375 215 St. NW two days earlier.
"When I checked it, I thought I won $1,000," she said in a written release. "I didn't believe it was a million."
She's not sure what she will spend the million dollars on, but she does know she wants to help family.
Kevin Rahmani is also $1 million richer after he won the LOTTO MAX draw on Sept. 23.
He bought the winning ticket at the Circle K store at 1704 Towne Centre Boulevard NW on Sept. 21.
"The cashier told me I won a million dollars," he said in a written release.
"I went outside to call my wife and mom, and they both came down to the store."
Rahmani said he already has big plans for his windfall.
"I want to send our parents on vacation, send my best friend and his family on vacation, and take a vacation ourselves," he said.
"It is overwhelming and surreal. I'm still in shock over it."
-
New community health hub brings team based care to BelvedereThe Edmonton Community Health Hub North officially opened Wednesday, bringing team-based care to Belvedere.
-
Colleen Hardwick and TEAM make final pitch ahead of Vancouver electionWith just days to go before Vancouver voters head to the polls, TEAM for a Livable Vancouver mayoral candidate Colleen Hardwick sat down with CTV News to go over the key priorities in her party's platform.
-
N.S. couple hikes 2,194 miles along Appalachian TrailAn unprecedented number of people turned to hiking during the pandemic, including one N.S. couple who were determined to take on an epic adventure.
-
Police defend arrest of man in front of his toddler in viral Vancouver videoVancouver police are adamant officers did “nothing wrong” during the arrest of a man in a vehicle with his toddler inside, as bystanders yelled at officers and filmed the encounter.
-
This Toronto neighbourhood was just named one of the 'coolest' in the worldThis Toronto neighbourhood is among the 51 "coolest" on the planet, according to a survey by Time Out Group.
-
Solid turnout as advance polls open in North BayWednesday was the first day people in North Bay could vote in the upcoming municipal election.
-
Why purple lights continue to be seen in WinnipegOver the past year, Winnipeg drivers have been dealing with a strange problem on city streets: purple lights.
-
Gas prices expected to drop dramatically on Vancouver IslandGas analysts are predicting a 20-to-35-cent drop in fuel prices over the next 24 hours on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.
-
Maritime apple farmers race to get crops off trees in timeWith only about two weeks left in the season, apple farmers in New Brunswick are working to get their crops off the trees.