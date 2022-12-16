2 facing child endangerment charges after drugs, weapons found in McCauley home

Four children between the ages of nine and 16 are in the care of Children's Services after police discovered fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine was being sold out of their home in the McCauley neighbourhood.

Two people have been charged in the drug-trafficking case, Edmonton Police Service announced Friday. Police did not name the accused to protect the children's identities, nor did they describe their relationship other than to say the adults lived at the home, too.

The investigation started in July after EPS received multiple reports of drugs being sold from the McCauley address.

Investigators say they witnessed "dozens of vulnerable persons" buy drugs from the house.

"These individuals were clearly targeting this population and putting these children in danger, and we’re pleased we were able to step in and prevent further victimization," Acting Insp. David Paton said in a statement.

"Organized drug trafficking whose primary market is our vulnerable populations are sadly not uncommon in our city and this is only one of many that we are currently investigating."

At a media availability Friday, Paton added officers saw between 20 to 30 people buy drugs during one day alone when the home was under surveillance.

"When you see that much foot traffic, people going up to the residence, and then you also see them consuming those same drugs around the neighbourhood of that same location, you are able to paint a picture quite quickly to a judge that this is a problem location," he said.

When EPS and Alberta Sheriffs executed a search warrant at the home on Nov. 17, they found about $3,400 worth of drugs as well as drug paraphernalia, $112,000 in cash, 11 firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and other weapons.

A 49-year-old man faces eight charges related to controlled substances, weapons and stolen property.

Both he and a 45-year-old were charged with abandoning and/or endangering a child under 10 and four counts of causing a child to be in need of intervention under the Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act. As well, they both face four counts of endangering a child under the Drug Endangered Children Act.

Officers had no idea children were living at the home until the search warrant was executed, Paton told reporters.

Of particular concern to police was that the drugs and loaded firearms were "easily accessible" to the youth. Paton said one of the suspects admitted to police they kept a loaded firearm near them at all times.

"If that person is concerned about their safety, then it just speaks to the condition the kids were, I guess, subjected to," Paton said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Susan Amerongen