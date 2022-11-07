2 fatal crashes reported near Regina late last week: RCMP

Two fatal collisions were reported near Regina at the end of last week, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

On Nov. 4, a truck and car collided at a rural intersection south of Pense, Sask. around 4:30 p.m, RCMP said in a news release.

The driver, and sole occupant of the truck, was declared dead by EMS at the scene. Police identified him as a 34-year-old from Wilcox, Sask. His family has been notified.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Then on Nov. 5, RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway #1 and the Regina Bypass in the RM of Sherwood at approximately 8:15 a.m.

The man driving the vehicle was declared dead by EMS at the scene.

RCMP said he was a 31-year-old from Regina. His family has been notified.

White Butte RCMP is investigating both collisions, alongside collision reconstructionists.