2 fatal crashes reported near Regina late last week: RCMP
Two fatal collisions were reported near Regina at the end of last week, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
On Nov. 4, a truck and car collided at a rural intersection south of Pense, Sask. around 4:30 p.m, RCMP said in a news release.
The driver, and sole occupant of the truck, was declared dead by EMS at the scene. Police identified him as a 34-year-old from Wilcox, Sask. His family has been notified.
The driver of the car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Then on Nov. 5, RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway #1 and the Regina Bypass in the RM of Sherwood at approximately 8:15 a.m.
The man driving the vehicle was declared dead by EMS at the scene.
RCMP said he was a 31-year-old from Regina. His family has been notified.
White Butte RCMP is investigating both collisions, alongside collision reconstructionists.
