2 firefighters injured after 3-alarm blaze at Penticton Toyota dealership

Penticton fire crews responded to a large blaze at a Toyota dealership early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called at about 4:30 a.m. and when they arrived at the dealership on Skaha Lake Road, they found flames and smoke coming from the back of the building.

The city's fire chief called the blaze "major" on Twitter and asked the public to stay away from the area. It was upgraded to a three-alarm fire, and support crews were called in from Summerland.

Images from the scene showed thick columns of smoke rising from the burning building.

By about 11 a.m., fire crews confirmed with CTV News they were in the "salvage and overhaul" stage of their response.

The fire didn't spread to any other buildings. Two firefighters were hurt, but their injuries were minor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.