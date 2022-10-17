2 found dead in Burnaby vehicle, homicide team called in

Homicide investigators have been called to Burnaby after two people were found dead Monday afternoon.

In a news release, authorities said the Burnaby RCMP received a report of two "deceased individuals" around 1:45 p.m. near Alpha Avenue and Venables Street. The neighbourhood is residential and there is a high school at that intersection.

"When police arrived, they located one man and one woman deceased in a vehicle. Police have secured the scene and will remain in the area as the investigation continues," a statement from Mounties says.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in and the Burnaby RCMP said further information will be released when it is available. No information about a potential motive, or the cause of death was provided.

IHIT has not released a statement but said in a tweet that there is "no public safety risk" and that the scene has been secured.

Witnesses and anyone who has dashcam footage from the area on Monday are urged to call 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).