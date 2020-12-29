Two people were found dead Tuesday morning inside a vehicle in northeast Calgary.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Marcombe Drive N.E. at 9:20 a.m. for reports that a vehicle had been left running. Officers arrived and discovered the two people inside. Both were declared deceased.

The homicide unit is investigating.

What looks like a single bullet hole could be seen on the passenger side window of the vehicle, a white VW Jetta.

Police tape stretches across a scene that covers nearly a block. Forensics investigators arrived about 11:30 a.m. and homicide detectives could be seen going door-to-door in the neighbourhood.

"It is believed that the vehicle may have been parked on the street since (Monday) night," police said in a release.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the Marlborough area, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Officers are currently canvassing the area for CCTV.

Autopsies are scheduled to be done on Wednesday and Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day

With files from CTV Calgary's Bill Macfarlane