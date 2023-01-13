2 from Regina arrested after drugs found in stolen vehicle near Yorkton

Two people from Regina are facing several drug related charges after Yorkton RCMP searched a stolen vehicle in a ditch on Jan. 7.

Officers received a report of a vehicle with two people in the ditch along Highway 10, east of Yorkton, around 2 p.m., according to a news release from the RCMP.

Investigation found the vehicle and licence plate were both reported as stolen in Regina.

The man provided a false name and both he and a woman refused to exit the vehicle when police arrived. Police arrested both the man and woman and searched the vehicle.

Officers found 42.6 grams of cocaine, 32.6 grams of crystal meth, 9.9 grams of fentanyl, 720 hydromorphone tablets, five grams of liquid concentrate cannabis and five methylphenidate tablets, which were seized by police for investigation.

A 25-year-old Regina woman was charged with possession of fentanyl and opioids, and resisting a peace officer.

A 33-year-old Regina man is facing four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, resisting a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was also charged with keeping alcohol in the vehicle and was arrested on previous warrants.

Both suspects appeared in Yorkton Provincial Court on Friday.