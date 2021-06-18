2 Greater Victoria schools report COVID-19 exposures

Island Health is notifying parents at two Saanich schools of COVID-19 exposures that occurred earlier this week.

Both exposures took place on Monday, June 14, at Colquitz Middle School and Tillicum Elementary School.

Whenever a COVID-19 exposure occurs at a school, Island Health will begin contact tracing and notify anyone who may have been at a high risk of exposure.

"If you have not been contacted by public health, then please be assured that your child did not have a high-risk exposure, and they should continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms," reads the Island Health website.

There are currently three schools listed on Island Health's exposure website, including these two Saanich schools.

The third school to report an exposure is Oak Bay High School, which had exposures during three days last week.

Each school remains on the exposure list until two weeks after its most recent exposure.

On Thursday, B.C. health officials announced that schools in the K-12 system would be "near normal" come September.

Students will be returning to full time, in-person classes for the next school year.

