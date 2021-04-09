2 Greater Victoria schools report COVID-19 exposures, bringing island total to 12

The Greater Victoria School District is notifying parents of recent COVID-19 exposures at two South Island schools.

According to SD 61, exposures were reported at Victoria High School and Mount Douglas Secondary School earlier this week.

At Victoria High, located at 923 Topaz Ave., potential exposures occurred on April 6 and April 7.

Meanwhile, at Mount Douglas Secondary – located at 3970 Gordon Head Rd. – a potential exposure occurred on April 6.

The school district says that Island Health is conducting contact tracing. If your family is not contacted by public health staff, children can continue attending school as usual.

The new school exposures bring the total number of COVID-19 exposures at Vancouver Island schools to 12 over the past two weeks.

The notice of the two recent school exposures comes on the heels of B.C. announcing a new public health order that allows WorkSafeBC to temporarily close workplaces if three or more people are infected with COVID-19 due to workplace transmission.

The health order, announced Thursday, does not apply to schools, according to health officials.

