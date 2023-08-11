2 'grossly intoxicated' kayakers in B.C.'s Okanagan prompt RCMP warning

Mounties are reminding the public about the importance of water safety after two "grossly intoxicated" men were spotted kayaking in the Okanagan last weekend.

Lake Country RCMP received a report about the pair on Saturday, when a witness said they brought one of the men to shore after he passed out in his kayak on Wood Lake.

"His friend attempted to intervene and fell off his kayak, and several more times as he tried to get to shore," Mounties said in a news release Friday. "A short time later, both men went back out into Wood Lake and then onto Kalamalka Lake. The men beached at Pioneer Park in Oyama, where frontline officers were waiting."

Mounties said the pair was swearing and staggering towards their vehicle with their kayaks when officers moved in and arrested them for operating a conveyance while impaired.

"This is an example of how to not enjoy the sun and lakes of the Okanagan," said Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle in the release. "Both men were fortunate enough to not have fallen off their boats in either lake, as they were not wearing life jackets that were on board."

The men were taken to jail in Kelowna to sober up before being released. They were both issued violation tickets for being intoxicated in a public place.

"The Lake Country RCMP wants to remind the boating public that drinking alcohol while boating is dangerous and illegal," Birtwistle added. "Fines may be issued for having open liquor in a vehicle, or in extreme cases, result in being arrested."