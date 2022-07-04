2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in northeast Edmonton

Two people are in hospital with gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting in northeast Edmonton Monday evening.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said members were driving near 36 Street and 137 Avenue at 5:11 p.m. when they noticed a single vehicle on a curb.

Members stopped to assist and called paramedics to assess the vehicle's occupants. Two men in their late 20s to early 30s were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified as the investigation continues, said Cheryl Voordenhout, an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson.