A person who was stabbed in west Edmonton Saturday afternoon is in stable condition, police say.
Edmonton police were called around 4:30 p.m. to 104 Avenue and Mayfield Road, where they found two adult victims.
The stabbing victim's injuries were life-threatening, police said at the time.
The other victim had sustained what police called minor injuries.
Both were taken to hospital.
Police believe the injuries resulted from a fight between two groups of people.
Sunday morning, police said the stabbing victim's condition had improved to critical but stable.
The second person had been released.
Police continue to investigated.