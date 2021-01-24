A person who was stabbed in west Edmonton Saturday afternoon is in stable condition, police say.

Edmonton police were called around 4:30 p.m. to 104 Avenue and Mayfield Road, where they found two adult victims.

The stabbing victim's injuries were life-threatening, police said at the time.

The other victim had sustained what police called minor injuries.

Both were taken to hospital.

Police believe the injuries resulted from a fight between two groups of people.

Sunday morning, police said the stabbing victim's condition had improved to critical but stable.

The second person had been released.

Police continue to investigated.