2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in northeast Edmonton
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Adam Lachacz
Two people are in hospital with gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting in northeast Edmonton Monday evening.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said members were driving near 36 Street and 137 Avenue at 5:11 p.m. when they noticed a single vehicle on a curb.
Members stopped to assist and called paramedics to assess the vehicle's occupants. Two men in their late 20s to early 30s were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No suspects have been identified as the investigation continues, said Cheryl Voordenhout, an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson.
