2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash west of Edmonton

Two people were hospitalized after a motorcycle crash on the Enoch Cree Nation on June 2, 2022.

Two people were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 60 near 61 Avenue at the Enoch townsite on Thursday.

According to Mounties, a man and a woman, both from the Enoch Cree Nation, were on the bike. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. 

