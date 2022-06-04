2 hospitalized after SUV crashes into motorcycle

Two people riding a motorcycle in north central Edmonton were taken to hospital after a crash with an SUV Friday evening.

Around 6 p.m., a northbound SUV on 120 Street and 111 Avenue was turning when it slammed into a westbound motorcycle.

The man and woman riding the motorcycle had several broken bones.

While investigation into the crash continues, the Edmonton Police Service says it appears the driver of the SUV is at fault for the collision.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Woodman