2 hospitalized after west Edmonton crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash at 184 Street and Stony Plain Road on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a Buick Encore was attempting to turn left onto 184 Street from Stony Plain Road around 8:30 a.m. when it was hit by a Nissan Pathfinder travelling north on 184 Street.

The Buick ended up on its roof as a result of the crash.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Traffic was delayed for several hours as a result of the crash.