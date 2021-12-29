2 hospitalized in northwest house fire

Two people were hurt in a fire at a northwest Edmonton home early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the basement fire at 122 Street and 131A Avenue around 4 a.m.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says one person sustained burns to their hands and the other smoke inhalation but both are expected to make a full recovery.

According to fire investigators, the cause of the blaze was smoking materials, and damages are estimated at $20,000, including $3,000 in content loss.

"This event shows the importance of having working smoking alarms on all levels of the home as they provide the earliest detection and warning," said Brittany Lewchuk, EFRS spokesperson, in a statement.