2 hospitalized in Rosslyn stabbing: police

Two people were taken to hospital after a stabbing in the Rosslyn neighbourhood Monday evening.

EMS and police were called to 111 Street and 136 Avenue around 11p.m.

According to police, two people armed with knives attacked a group of people standing in a parking stall.

The injuries sustained were described as serious but non-life threatening.

A community resident told CTV News Edmonton he saw two victims taken away by ambulance. ​

Edmonton Police Service was expected to release more information Tuesday.