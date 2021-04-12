2 hospitalized in separate Sunday shootings: police

Police are investigating two shootings that happened in south Edmonton on Sunday and which saw two people hospitalized.

Around 2 a.m., gunshots were reported in the Windermere area. Investigators said one male was taken to hospital but was being uncooperative.

His age and condition were not released.

The second shooting happened three-and-a-half hours later near Gateway Boulevard and Whitemud Drive. A 29-year-old man was found hurt in the area and taken to hospital. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.

The shootings were the third and fourth in the city that week.