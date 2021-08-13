2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Strathcona County
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Journalist
Alex Antoneshyn
Two of four people involved in a crash on Anthony Henday Drive in Strathcona County on Thursday sustained minor injuries, Mounties say.
Officials said "a vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 16 off ramp merging onto Highway 216 was trying to pass a truck" when it hit the back of the truck and swerved into the side of a second truck.
The collision caused the second truck to roll "several times," RCMP said. The 31-year-old man behind its wheel was taken to hospital and later released, as was the 47-year-old man behind the wheel of the first truck.
A 30-year-old woman driving the other vehicle and her passenger were not hurt.
Mounties are investigating.
Traffic was fully flowing in the area by early afternoon.
-
Ottawa police searching for missing 13-year-old girl, last seen in OrleansOttawa Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.
-
Sask. reports 123 new COVID-19 cases, 50 recoveriesSaskatchewan reported 125 new cases on Friday, increasing active cases to 893.
-
Sexual assault suspect sought by police in VaughanPolice are searching for a suspect in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place in Vaughan earlier this week.
-
Feds commit $57M to rehabilitate west runway at YYC Calgary International AirportThe Calgary Airport Authority says an influx of funding from the federal government will ensure the airport remains viable for the decades to come.
-
Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting woman at Markham clinic: policeA massage therapist has been charged in an alleged sexual assault at a rehabilitation clinic in Markham.
-
'It pushes my limits': Kitchener woman to swim across Lake Erie for mental health awarenessA Kitchener woman is attempting to swim across Lake Erie to raise awareness for mental health.
-
Crews investigating plane crash in OrilliaRamara Fire was on scene Friday afternoon after a private plane went down in a lake near Lake St. John's Airport in Orillia.
-
Island Health buys Port McNeill building for new primary care clinicIsland Health, in partnership with other North Island agencies, has purchased a building in Port McNeill to serve as a permanent primary care clinic for the region.
-
Enrolled in WRDSB and looking to change your mode of learning for the fall? Here's howStudents enrolled in the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) and wishing to change their mode of learning for the fall must make a request with their principal by Aug. 20