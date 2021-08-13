Two of four people involved in a crash on Anthony Henday Drive in Strathcona County on Thursday sustained minor injuries, Mounties say.

Officials said "a vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 16 off ramp merging onto Highway 216 was trying to pass a truck" when it hit the back of the truck and swerved into the side of a second truck.

The collision caused the second truck to roll "several times," RCMP said. The 31-year-old man behind its wheel was taken to hospital and later released, as was the 47-year-old man behind the wheel of the first truck.

A 30-year-old woman driving the other vehicle and her passenger were not hurt.

Mounties are investigating.

Traffic was fully flowing in the area by early afternoon.