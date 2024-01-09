2 hurt in RV explosion in northeast Calgary

Two people were hurt after a recreational vehicle parked in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood exploded Tuesday morning.

The Calgary Fire Department told CTV News that a man and a woman living in the RV in Marlborough Park were attempting to re-light their propane heater at 1 a.m. when it exploded.

The man was taken to hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition while the woman suffered only minor injuries.

Allison Profila, who lives nearby, said she was awoken by the explosion.

"I could hear the guy screaming," she told CTV News.

"(It was) just a massive fireball. The shed eventually lit on fire (then) the truck caught on fire."

The CFD says the blaze took approximately two hours to extinguish.