2 ID'd as 'people of interest' in Edmonton firearms case

Police are asking for help identifying two men as part of a firearms investigation.

Police aren't calling the pair suspects, but "people of interest."

No other details were given about the file.

Photos of the men were taken Oct. 16, 2020, when police said they visited the south-side Cabela's and "purchased firearms while engaging in suspicious behavior."

A black Dodge Ram is also related to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.