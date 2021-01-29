Two impaired driving incidents were investigated in a 24-hour period in Surrey this week, including one in which the driver allegedly steered into oncoming traffic, causing a collision.

Mounties in the city say the first incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Police were called to a crash near 128 Street and 102 Avenue after a grey Acura sedan allegedly went into oncoming traffic and crashed into a black Nissan.

The drivers of both vehicles had minor injuries.

Police say when they were interacting with the driver of the Acura they noticed a used syringe, a spoon with residue and what looked like prescription drugs in the vehicle. The driver was also showing signs of being impaired by drugs, police say, prompting officers to arrest him.

He was given a 24-hour notice of prohibition and later released.

Less than 24 hours later, at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, someone reported seeing a man and woman passed out in a running vehicle near 128 Street and 80 Avenue. When officers arrived, the man in the driver's seat had a weapon in his waistband and a firearm in the vehicle, police say.

Officers also noticed signs of drug impairment and the man was arrested for impaired driving and unauthorized possession of a firearm. He was later released and also issued a 24-hour notice of prohibition and an administrative driving prohibition.

When police continued investigating the vehicle, they found a handgun, ammunition, six grams of suspected cocaine, a few hundred dollars in cash and open alcohol.

"It's concerning to see two impaired driving cases involving what we suspect is the use of hard drugs, within a 24-hour period," said Sgt. Elenore Sturko in a news release.

"The second case, in particular, had multiple elements of concern. We're grateful to have received the report from the citizen, which ultimately led to the seizure of a dangerous weapon and had an immediate impact on public safety."