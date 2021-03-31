2 in critical condition following early morning stabbing attack in Rundle

Emergency crews responded to a northeast neighbourhood early Wednesday morning after three people were stabbed in a townhouse complex.

It happened in the 2500 block of 38th Street N.E., just east of the Rundle LRT station, shortly after 4 a.m.

EMS confirms a woman in her mid-to-late 20s and a man in his early 30s were transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.A third stabbing victim, a man in his early 30s, was in stable condition.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, the stabbing is believed to have occurred inside a residence and involved roommates. Police say the alleged offender suffered self-inflicted stab wounds and was the one who called 911.