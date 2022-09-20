2 in critical condition following northeast crash, third person in custody

Two people were taken to hospital in critical condition and one person is in police custody, after two vehicles collided Tuesday morning near an intersection in the city's northeast.

Emergency crews responded shortly after 7 a.m. to the intersection of 96th Avenue and Cornerstone Drive N.E.

EMS officials confirmed two people were transported by ambulance from the scene in critical, life-threatening condition. The ages and the genders of the patients have not been released.

According to EMS, a third person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken into police custody.

Roads are currently closed at the intersection of 96 Avenue and Cornerstone Drive N.E., as we investigate a traffic collision.



Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/evy3YL3GTz