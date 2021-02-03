What may have seemed like an innocuous call to police about a stuck vehicle in northern Alberta ended in gunfire and two arrests Tuesday morning.

Someone reported the vehicle stuck in a field east of Grande Prairie around 7:45 a.m.

While RCMP officers and dog services were on the way, they were told the vehicle had been set on fire and two people were running away on foot.

Police dogs tracked the suspects to a wooded area, but gunshots were heard and RCMP retreated.

Before back up arrived, one man surrendered.

A second man surrendered after the scene had been contained for an hour.

Both men, from Red Deer, were taken into custody. Their names were not released.

Police said they await a bail hearing for firearm offences.

No one was injured in the event.

The nearest hamlet, Ridge Valley, is more than 500 kilometres northwest of Red Deer.