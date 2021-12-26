2 in hospital after Christmas Day fire in southwest Calgary

Officials are looking into the cause of a fire on Christmas Day in southwest Calgary that sent two people to hospital.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire on Sackville Drive S.W. around 6 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found two people inside a basement suite that had caught fire.

Both victims were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Investigators have not determined a cause, but don't believe it is suspicious in nature.