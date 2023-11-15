2 in hospital in serious condition following Memorial Drive crash
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
A single-vehicle crash on Memorial Drive Wednesday morning sent two people to hospital, officials said.
EMS told CTV News that paramedics responded to the scene at 1:15 a.m.
Two patients were found in the vehicle and were taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
