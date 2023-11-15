iHeartRadio

2 in hospital in serious condition following Memorial Drive crash


A single-vehicle crash on Memorial Drive Wednesday morning sent two people to hospital, officials said.

EMS told CTV News that paramedics responded to the scene at 1:15 a.m.

Two patients were found in the vehicle and were taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

