2 in hospital, police on scene after Chilliwack incident
Two people were taken to hospital – one of them in critical condition – after an incident that prompted a large police presence on McNaught Road in Chilliwack Thursday morning.
Video from the scene shows yellow police tape criss-crossing the north end of the street, near its intersection with Yale Road.
BC Emergency Health Services said in an email to CTV News that it dispatched four ground ambulances, an air ambulance and a paramedic supervisor to the scene around 11:05 a.m.
"One patient was transported to hospital in critical condition," the EHS statement reads. "Another patient was transported by ground ambulance to hospital."
Mounties from the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment tweeted that police were investigating an incident in the 9000 block of McNaught Road and asked people to stay away, but the tweet has since been deleted. The area of the road that is closed is the 9700 block, according to Google Maps.
CTV News has reached out to RCMP for more information. This story will be updated if a response is received.
