2 injured, 1 critically after crash on Stanley Park Causeway

Paramedics rushed two people to hospital after a rollover crash in Stanley Park on Monday afternoon, including one patient who was in critical condition.

The collision was reported around 3:30 p.m. on the south end of the Stanley Park Causeway, closing the busy route in both directions heading into the afternoon rush hour.

The cause of the crash has not been confirmed.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said one person was left trapped in a vehicle that rolled onto its side following the collision. Crews managed to free the person by 4:30 p.m.

B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News paramedics cared for two patients at the scene before taking both of the them to hospital.

One was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition, according to a BCEHS spokesperson.

DriveBC highway cameras showed several lanes of traffic snarled on busy Georgia Street heading into Stanley Park in the aftermath of the accident.

Nasty rollover crash on the #LionsGateBridge. @DriveBC @news1130traffic pic.twitter.com/iTZKFIpmSj