2 injured after downtown shooting near McCauley neighbourhood

A Saturday evening shooting that sent two people to hospital is under investigation, police say.

At around 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, Edmonton police responded to a weapons complaint in an alley near 106 Avenue and 96 Street.

It was reported to officers that a male walked into the alley and “fired numerous rounds” before leaving in a vehicle.

Two rounds struck a male and female who were in the alley.

Both people were transported to hospital. The male sustained serious injuries while the female had non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the motivation behind the shooting is unknown and no suspects are in custody.