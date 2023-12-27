2 injured after rollover collision near Whitby, Ont.

Two people have unknown injuries from a rollover collision near Whitby, Ont., Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

Officers say it happened on Highway 412 and Taunton Road.

It is unclear how severe the injuries are.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

As Toronto OPP investigates, the northbound and southbound left lanes are blocked.

