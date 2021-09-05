2 injured after Sunday morning shooting in alley near Jasper Avenue

Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Sunday morning.

At around 1:42 a.m. police say they received multiple 911 calls reporting multiple gunshots being fired in the alley south of Jasper Avenue and just west of 116 Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, police say they located “a number” of shell casings on the ground and several parked vehicles that had been shot.

Police say no one was shot, but a male and female received minor injuries.

According to police, the pair told officers that they were the “intended targets” of the shooting.

There are no suspects in custody, police told CTV News Edmonton.