2 injured in 'altercation' at Vegreville high school

Mounties responded to an "altercation" at a high school east of Edmonton that sent two people to hospital.

According to RCMP, officers responded around 12:10 p.m. to Vegreville Composite High School, where two people were found with minor injuries.

Cpl. Lacey Blair told CTV News Edmonton that a preliminary investigation indicated that the fight involved a group of students and non-students in the school parking lot during the lunch break.

Police believe one person produced an edged weapon that injured one of the victims.

RCMP says one person has been arrested, and charges are pending.

"No further information about this incident is anticipated," police said in a statement Friday evening.

Vegreville is about 103 kilometres east of Edmonton on Highway 16A.