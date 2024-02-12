2 injured in Coquitlam parking lot shooting

A man and a woman are in hospital after being found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle in Coquitlam just before midnight Sunday, according to authorities.

The Coquitlam RCMP, in a statement, said officers were called to a parking lot near Barnet Highway and Pinetree Way at 11:56 p.m. and found the two injured people.

"We are in the initial stages of the investigation," the news release said.

Police did not provide any information on a potential motive or about the severity of the people's injuries.

In a follow-up email to CTV News, Mounties said, "the incident appears to be isolated and targeted."

Mounties are urging witnesses and anyone with information or dashcam video to call 604-945-1550.