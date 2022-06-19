2 injured in Coquitlam shooting, RCMP say

Mounties in Coquitlam are investigating a shooting that sent two people to hospital Saturday evening.

The incident occurred just before 7:45 p.m. at 565 Clarke Rd., Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release. The area is just steps away from Burquitlam SkyTrain Station.

People in the area told CTV News they heard between five and 10 gunshots.

A few employees at the nearby coffee shop were putting the patio furniture away when the gunfire erupted.

“We basically just heard six gunshots. I think five or six. We didn't really know what it was, so we just grabbed everything and ran inside and locked the doors and just kind of like hope that it was a car backfiring or something because you don't really expect to hear that kind of thing,” said Maraya Franca.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to hospital for treatment, and their injuries are not life threatening, according to police.

Images from the scene showed a large police presence Saturday night, with investigators focusing their attention on a tan Honda sedan in the parking lot between Pizza Factory and Royal Bank of Canada.

“I heard a quick succession of about eight to 10 shots,” Maple Lee told CTV News.

“A bit unnerving, obviously, because we're not sure if the person is still here or maybe that person has taken off at this time. So safety, of course, is a constant concern.”

The gunman had already fled the scene by the time officers arrived. No suspects in the shooting have been identified or located, police said

Franca said had they closed shop sooner, she would’ve been even closer to the shooting.

“It's terrifying to think, like, I literally could have been walking to take the train home,” she explained. “We are glad that we are all just OK.”

RCMP are asking anyone with information, photos or video related to the incident to contact investigators at 604-945-1550.