2 injured in crash northeast of Edmonton

Two people were hospitalized after a crash northeast of Edmonton last week.

Mounties say a vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 28 crossed the centre line west of Smoky Lake on Friday morning and hit an oncoming semi, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.

The 37-year-old man and sole occupant of the vehicle was extracted and taken to Edmonton by STARS Air Ambulance.

The 63-year-old man driving the semi was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

"After preliminary investigation, drugs and alcohol could be factor in the collision," RCMP told CTV News Edmonton.

The highway was closed for several hours while RCMP investigated. It has since been reopened.

Smoky Lake is about 120 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.