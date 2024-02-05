2 injured in crash northeast of Edmonton
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Journalist
Karyn Mulcahy
Two people were hospitalized after a crash northeast of Edmonton last week.
Mounties say a vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 28 crossed the centre line west of Smoky Lake on Friday morning and hit an oncoming semi, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.
The 37-year-old man and sole occupant of the vehicle was extracted and taken to Edmonton by STARS Air Ambulance.
The 63-year-old man driving the semi was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.
"After preliminary investigation, drugs and alcohol could be factor in the collision," RCMP told CTV News Edmonton.
The highway was closed for several hours while RCMP investigated. It has since been reopened.
Smoky Lake is about 120 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
-
Finance minister, former education minister among veteran Sask. Party MLAs not seeking re-electionSeveral well known members of the Saskatchewan Party will not be seeking re-election in 2024, Premier Scott Moe announced on Tuesday.
-
Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto's Eaton Centre 40 years laterAn Ontario woman said she was initially perplexed when she received a notified that her mother's wallet, which had gone missing at Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades ago, was found.
-
Hockey culture under the microscope in CanadaIn the wake of the arrest of five members of the 2018 World Junior Hockey team, people are examining the culture of the sport.
-
Calgary Stampede reaches $9.5M settlement in class-action lawsuitThe Calgary Stampede and members of a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys for decades have agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement.
-
Closures continue Wednesday after record snowfall in Cape BretonThe Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) will continue its state of local emergency on Wednesday, according to a news release.
-
City of Ottawa cuts ribbon on new transitional housing projectThe doors have opened at a new transitional housing project in Ottawa, aimed at helping families experiencing homelessness transition to permanent homes.
-
Nearly 67,000 Honda and Acura vehicles recalled in CanadaHonda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
-
'A souvenir': The history of Winnipeg's buildings comes together in new bookWhen you look around Winnipeg, you can tell parts of its history through its buildings and architecture.
-
Homicide unit investigating after two people found dead in Richmond Hill homeYork Regional Police’s homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill on Monday.