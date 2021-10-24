2 injured in crash on 22nd Street West in Saskatoon

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on 22nd Street West Saturday night.

At around 7 p.m., Oct. 23, police were called to a crash in the 400 block of 22nd Street West, police said in a media release.

A northbound vehicle was hit by a westbound vehicle while crossing 22nd Street West, police said.

Two people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Parts of the crash scene were blocked off to traffic for several hours. Traffic restrictions lifted at around 2 a.m., police said.

At this time police have not said if any charges have been laid in relation to the crash.