2 injured in drive-by shooting in northwest Calgary

Two people are in hospital after a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in northwest Calgary.

Around 1:30 a.m. gunfire erupted outside the Monte Carlo Bar and Lounge at 322 10 Street NW.

A woman was struck in the head and a man struck in the arm.

A man and woman in their 20s were transported to hospital, EMS confirmed.

The woman was initially in critical condition, but both have been upgraded to non-life-threatening.

Police say they are looking for a silver SUV they believe was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play store3.