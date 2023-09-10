iHeartRadio

2 injured in East Vancouver shooting


Police tape and an evidence marker are seen in this photo from the scene of a shooting in Vancouver on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

Two people were taken to hospital after a shooting in East Vancouver just after midnight Sunday.

The Vancouver Police Department says officers were called to the area of East 28th Avenue and Victoria Drive for reports of a shooting and found one man injured. Half an hour later, police received a report that another man was shot.

"VPD’s Major Crime Section has identified a suspect, and believe the victims and suspect are known to each other No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing," a media release from police says.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News two patients were taken to hospital by ambulance, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

