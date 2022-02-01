2 injured in Fort McMurray stabbing

One person was sent to hospital Saturday night following a fight between two men in Fort McMurray.

At around 6:45 p.m., Wood Buffalo RCMP responded to a stabbing in the Beacon Hill area.

Once on scene, officers found a 47-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries and he was taken to hospital.

Police said a 47-year-old woman tried to intervene and ended up with minor injuries as a result.

Arthur Dale Mercredi, 54, from Fort McMurray was charged with:

Two counts of assault with a weapon

Assault on a police officer

Resisting arrest

Mercredi is scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray provincial court on Feb. 23.