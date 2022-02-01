2 injured in Fort McMurray stabbing
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
One person was sent to hospital Saturday night following a fight between two men in Fort McMurray.
At around 6:45 p.m., Wood Buffalo RCMP responded to a stabbing in the Beacon Hill area.
Once on scene, officers found a 47-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries and he was taken to hospital.
Police said a 47-year-old woman tried to intervene and ended up with minor injuries as a result.
Arthur Dale Mercredi, 54, from Fort McMurray was charged with:
- Two counts of assault with a weapon
- Assault on a police officer
- Resisting arrest
Mercredi is scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray provincial court on Feb. 23.
