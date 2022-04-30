2 injured, multiple suspects sought after 'serious' Kelowna assault: RCMP

Mounties in Kelowna say one man is in the hospital and another had minor injuries 'related to the deployment of bear spray" after an alleged assault in a home Saturday morning.

According to Castanet, the man who was seriously injured was beaten with a baseball bat by four other men outside of the Nickel Drive residence.

"There's blood splattered everywhere," a witness who did not want to be identified said at the scene.

In a news release, Kelowna RCMP did not confirm these details. However, they did say they were called to the home for reports a man was being assaulted by "multiple suspects. When they arrived, a 33-year-old man "suffering from serious injuries sustained during the alleged attack" was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

A 41-year-old man was found inside the home with injuries apparently caused by bear spray.

"The suspects had fled the area prior to police arrival," the statement from Kelowna RCMP continues.

"Evidence gathered so far indicates that this was a targeted incident and there is no risk to the public. This investigation is in the preliminary stages, and no arrests have been made at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.