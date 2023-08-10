2 kidnapped from Grande Prairie hotel; pair of B.C. men charged

Two B.C. men are accused of kidnapping a Grande Prairie, Alta., resident.

A robbery at hotel Silver Crest Lodge was called in around 1 a.m. on July 26.

Witnesses told police two males forced their way into a room with an axe.

When officers arrived, no one was there, although a man and woman had been in the room.

It took Mounties only a "short time" to find them and arrest two men, one from Maple Ridge, the other from Prince George.

The victims were not hurt.

The B.C. men both face two charges of kidnapping, three charges of robbery, and assault with a weapon, among other charges.

RCMP believe the incident was targeted; they said the victims and the accused were acquaintances. The public is not at risk, Mounties said.