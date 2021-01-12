A Burnaby family on their way to the grocery store became the victims of a horrific crash late December and now, the community is coming together to help support them.

The Savic family of five was stopped at a traffic light near the Brunette Avenue exit of Highway 1 on Dec. 27, when a driver allegedly evading a police speed check hit them.

“The family is very shaken up. It is very devastating,” said Milica Spasojevic, a family friend.

She said the son, a 15-year-old, suffered lacerations and a broken arm but has been released from hospital.

The youngest two – daughters ages nine and 13 – suffered the most severe injuries with brain damage that’s impacting their speech and motor skills and broken ribs, Spasojevic said.

The girls were put in an induced coma and just woke up two days ago.

“They have a long road of recovery ahead of them -- both mentally and physically,” she said.

The parents have been by their children’s side at the hospital and have not been able to go back to work, prompting the local community to come together and start and online fundraiser.

The children are part of a Serbian folk dance group called Mlada Srbadija, and its president started the online fundraiser.

“I just wanted to ease the financial burden for them and take away a little bit of stress,” said Dragana Mrakic-Testani.

She said the Savics immigrated to Canada from Serbia three-and-a-half years ago and have no other families in the area.

“They came to Canada for a better life and this accident has changed their life forever with no fault of their own,” she said.

She said the Savic family is very grateful for everyone’s support.

The campaign has raised more than $100,000.