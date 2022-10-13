2 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash north of Wetaskiwin, Alta.

Two people were killed and another three were seriously injured in a crash north of Wetaskiwin Thursday afternoon.

RCMP say around 1:42 p.m. a pickup truck was southbound on Highway 814 near Township Road 472 when it crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a northbound SUV.

Paramedics declared the driver and front-seat passenger of the SUV dead at the scene.

The backseat passenger in the SUV was taken by STARS to an Edmonton-area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were also taken to hospital with serious injuries by ambulance.

After being closed for several hours as police investigated, the highway reopened after 7 p.m.

No further information was available from Mounties.