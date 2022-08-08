2 killed in crash on B.C. highway; impairment believed to be a factor

Police say impairment may have been a factor in a crash near Vernon, B.C., that killed two people late last week.

First responders were called at about 8:30 a.m. Friday to a crash on Highway 97, just south of Vernon Cadet Camp. Highway 97 was closed in that area for several hours because of the crash.

Police said a red GMC was travelling south when it went into the oncoming lane and hit another vehicle. The driver then crashed into a second oncoming vehicle, a black Toyota SUV.

The two people inside the SUV, a 71-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman from Vancouver, were both killed in the collision.

Police said the driver of the GMC was "taken to hospital with undetermined injuries."

"Impaired driving is suspected as a contributing cause to this collision," Mounties said in a news release.

"Where criminality is suspected as a causal factor in a fatal collision, BC Highway Patrol’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is activated to assist investigators due, in part, to the complexity of these lengthy and technical investigations."

Anyone with information about the crash or dash-cam video from the area is asked to call police at 250-379-2164, citing file 2022-3607.