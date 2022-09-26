2 killed in fiery crash northeast of Edmonton
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Two people are dead after a crash northeast of Edmonton on Sunday night.
Police were called about a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 just north of Township Road 642 near Boyle, Alta., around 10:30 p.m.
Investigators have determined that it was a head-on collision, which resulted in both vehicles catching fire.
The drivers of both vehicles, a 47-year-old man and a 57-year-old man, both from Edmonton, were declared dead at the scene. There were no passengers.
Police say no further information will be released.
Boyle is about 150 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
