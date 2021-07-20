2 lbs of meth seized during Moose Jaw traffic stop

Moose Jaw police seized a large quantity of methamphetamine during a high visibility check stop on Saturday evening.

In a release, police said a suspicious vehicle was found on the east side of Moose Jaw. The operator of the vehicle was arrested due to outstanding warrants.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located two pounds of methamphetamine. Police said the approximate street value of the drugs seized is $96,000.

As a result, a 33-year-old man from Moose Jaw was charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

He has been released with a future court date.