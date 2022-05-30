iHeartRadio

2 Lethbridge men charged, weapons seized in weekend bust

Lethbridge police seized three firearms, including a prohibited weapon, from a north side home on May 27. (Supplied)

Two men from Lethbridge are facing charges after police say they were in possession of several weapons and a cache of stolen property over the weekend.

Lethbridge police say they responded to a home in the 500 block of 26 Street South for reports that a theft had occurred.

Further investigation led officers to a home in the 1600 block of Second Avenue North where they arrested two men.

A search of the home and associated vehicle discovered:

  • Three firearms;
  • Ammunition;
  • Bear spray; and
  • Stolen property including a vehicle.

Donovan James Holmberg, 36, and Nelson Myles Mumford, 35, are both charged with:

  • Three counts of possession of an unauthorized firearm;
  • Three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000;
  • Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle;
  • Theft under $5,000;
  • Possession of a prohibited firearm; and
  • Breach of a firearms prohibition.

Further charges are pending, police say.

Both men were remanded into custody.

12